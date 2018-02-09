Police looking for man in two thefts from Huber Heights businesses

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights took to social media Friday hoping to find a man they want to talk to in connection with a pair of thefts from local businesses.

Police say they are investigating two recent thefts. The man was caught on surveillance cameras and police need your help to identify the man in the images.

If you know anything about the thefts or if you recognize the man in the photos you are asked to call the Huber Heights Police Division.

