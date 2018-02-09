Five people injured in crash involving ambulance

By Published: Updated:
A crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance on S.R. 122 in Red Lion (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

RED LION, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance left five people injured in Warren County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Friday on S.R. 122, by S.R. 123 and Hart Road.

It happened near the Red Lion community, near a five-way intersection.

Authorities say a car was going east on S.R. 122 when it pulled over to let the ambulance, with lights and siren on, pass.

According to authorities, a pickup truck tried to pass the car and hit the ambulance head-on.

The ambulance flipped onto its side during the crash.

Authorities say the ambulance was transporting one patient at the time of the crash.

Five people were taken to Atriium Medical Center. Authorities did not release conditions of the crash victims, but did say no one was killed in the crash.

Warren County Ambulance Crash

State Route 122 is shut down between 741 and Hart Road due to the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

 

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s