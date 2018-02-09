Five people injured in crash involving ambulance

RED LION, Ohio (WDTN) — A crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance left five people injured in Warren County.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says the crash happened just before 8 a.m. Friday on S.R. 122, by S.R. 123 and Hart Road.

It happened near the Red Lion community, near a five-way intersection.

Authorities say a car was going east on S.R. 122 when it pulled over to let the ambulance, with lights and siren on, pass.

According to authorities, a pickup truck tried to pass the car and hit the ambulance head-on.

The ambulance flipped onto its side during the crash.

Authorities say the ambulance was transporting one patient at the time of the crash.

Five people were taken to Atriium Medical Center. Authorities did not release conditions of the crash victims, but did say no one was killed in the crash.

Warren County Ambulance Crash View as list View as gallery Open Gallery A crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance on S.R. 122 in Red Lion (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance on S.R. 122 in Red Lion (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance on S.R. 122 in Red Lion (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance on S.R. 122 in Red Lion (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance on S.R. 122 in Red Lion (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance on S.R. 122 in Red Lion (Photo: Zev Orenstein) A crash involving three vehicles, including an ambulance on S.R. 122 in Red Lion (Photo: Zev Orenstein)

State Route 122 is shut down between 741 and Hart Road due to the crash.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is leading the investigation.

2 NEWS has a crew on the scene and will provide updates as the story develops.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.