Students at three Miamisburg elementary schools sent home early

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg City Schools is dismissing three elementary schools early Friday because of a water main break.

Students at Mark Twain, Bear and Kinder Elementary schools will be sent home at 11 a.m. Friday. All PM kindergarten is canceled Friday.

In a post on the school’s website, officials say they will follow the emergency release plan that each family submitted to their building at the beginning of the school year.

School officials say students who are not picked up by parents, unable to be dropped off at a designated place, or cannot be released at that time will be transported to Medlar View Elementary. Parents may go to Medlar View to pick up their students or we will transport them home at the end of the day.

Anyone with questions is asked to call their child’s building.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene and will provide more information.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.