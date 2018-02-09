Students at three Miamisburg elementary schools sent home early

Photo: Miamisburg City Schools

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) — Miamisburg City Schools is dismissing three elementary schools early Friday because of a water main break.

Water main break on Nunnery Drive in Miamisburg (Photo: Chris Smith)

Students at Mark Twain, Bear and Kinder Elementary schools will be sent home at 11 a.m. Friday. All PM kindergarten is canceled Friday.

In a post on the school’s website, officials say they will follow the emergency release plan that each family submitted to their building at the beginning of the school year.

School officials say students who are not picked up by parents, unable to be dropped off at a designated place, or cannot be released at that time will be transported to Medlar View Elementary. Parents may go to Medlar View to pick up their students or we will transport them home at the end of the day.

Anyone with questions is asked to call their child’s building.

