VIDEO: 5 ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects at-large after violent Fremont home invasion robbery

FREMONT (KRON) — Police are looking for five suspects in connection with a home invasion in Fremont.

The crime happened on Wednesday night in the 45000 block of Little Foot Place, an affluent neighborhood.

Seven victims, including two children, were inside the home during the time of the robbery.

“I was only praying that all of us should be alive, let them take whatever they want,” said the homeowner, who did not want to be identified. “For the 6 minutes I was in, I was praying we all should be alive. That was my only prayer.”

Police say the armed suspects made off with over $8,000 in cash and jewelry.

The suspects pistol-whipped and physically dragged some victims, police said.

“He pulled the trigger and said, ‘Do you want to die?’” the homeowner said.

No arrests have been made.

Back in 2016, there were two home invasions that occurred in the adjacent neighborhood. Residential burglaries have gone down 32 percent since last year, police said.

These suspects are considered dangerous since all five of them were armed with a handgun.

Here is the full statement from police:

Fremont Detectives are investigating a home invasion robbery that occurred in the Weibel neighborhood Wednesday night. On February 7, 2018, at 8:42 p.m., the Fremont Police Dispatch center received a 911 call of an in-progress residential burglary, later upgraded to a home invasion robbery, occurring in the 45000 block of Little Foot Pl. The female caller stated she was locked in the bathroom and could hear voices of unfamiliar people inside the residence. Officers were immediately dispatched and responded with lights and siren to the location. As she continued to provide information, the suspects left the residence in a vehicle. Officers arrived and learned that four unknown suspects armed with guns and wearing masks broke into the home. Seven victims, including two juveniles, were inside the residence at the time. The suspects demanded money and stole items including jewelry, currency and electronic devices. The loss is valued at approximately $8,000. Based on video captured by a neighboring residence, the time frame of the incident was approximately 8:37 p.m. – 8:40 p.m. During the robbery, the suspects pistol whipped and physically dragged some victims. Three victims sustained minor injuries. Fremont Fire and Paramedics Plus responded and provided medical aid to the victims at the scene. Patrol officers and detectives worked throughout the night contacting neighbors, collecting evidence and taking statements from all of the victims. At this time, the investigation remains ongoing and the suspects have not been identified. The suspects are described as follows: Suspect 1: White or Hispanic male adult, approximately 5’8” tall, broad shoulders, black sagging jeans, armed with a handgun.

Suspect 2: White or Hispanic male adult, approximately 5’7” tall, muscular build, black jeans, black gloves, armed with a handgun.

Suspect 3: White male adult, approximately 6′ tall, skinny build, white jeans, armed with a handgun.

Suspect 4: Hispanic male adult, approximately 5’10” tall, muscular build, heavy accent, dark colored pants, armed with a handgun.

Suspect 5: Unknown description, driver of the suspect vehicle.

Suspect Vehicle: A small dark-colored SUV or crossover type vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900 or email Detective Gaches at Cgaches@fremont.gov. We will also accept anonymous tips. For texting, send TIP FREMONTPD followed by your message to 888-777, or log onto a computer and send your tip at https://local.nixle.com/tip/alert/6216337.