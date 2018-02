SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s national ‘no one eats alone day’ and one local Springfield school is hoping to make a statement.

Snyder Park Elementary School is just one of 2,000 schools across the country that is celebrating ‘no one eats alone day’.

Buckeye Health and Snyder Park Elementary have been working together for the last three years to identify certain problems and educate their students on how to overcome them.