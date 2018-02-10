Dayton NAACP hosting community forum on the closing of Good Samaritan Hosptial

Published:
Good Samaritan Hospital in northwest Dayton is slated to close at the end of 2018.

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN) – The Dayton unit of the NAACP is hosting a community forum Saturday regarding the closing of Good Samaritan Hospital.

Citizens will have a chance to hear directly from Premier Health Partners President and CEO Mary Boosalis and Board Chair Anita Moore regarding their decision to close the over 80-year-old hospital. Premier executives will also answer questions.

The forum starts at 10 a.m. at Zion Baptist Church, 1684 Earlham Drive, Dayton, Ohio.

Premier Health said they plan to close the hospital by the end of the year and come up with redevelopment options for the site.

