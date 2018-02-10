Flyers fall at VCU in OT

RICHMOND, Va. – The Dayton Flyers used a 16-1 run at the end of the second half to force overtime, but the comeback came up short in a 88-84 overtime loss to the VCU Rams.

Five Flyers scored in double figures led by Jalen Crutcher with 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Trey Landers recorded his first career double-double with 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Jordan Davis added 19 points, while Josh Cunningham tallied 15 points and six rebounds.

Darrell Davis registered 10 points and six rebounds as Dayton dropped to 11-13 overall and 5-7 in the Atlantic 10.

FIRST HALF

Dayton led 40-38 at the half thanks to Crutcher hitting a 3-pointer from halfcourt at the buzzer.

Landers led the Flyers with 11 points in the first half, while Crutcher added 10.

UD shot 16 of 32 (50 percent) in the opening 20 minutes.

SECOND HALF

Dayton led by as many as five in the early going before VCU pulled away on a 21-6 run midway through the frame.

Dayton trailed by as many as 17 points in the second half and was down 78-63 at the 3:29 mark. It ended the second half on a 16-1 run. Josh Cunningham tied the game in the final seconds.

OVERTIME

The Rams scored the first four points in the extra session and led 83-79 with 1:36 to go.

UD tied the game at 83-83 with 46 seconds to go, but allowed a layup on the ensuing possession to give VCU a two-point lead with 23 seconds remaining.

Landers had a chance to regain the lead with four seconds remaining on a 3 pointer, but it went awry.

INSIDE THE NUMBERS

UD shot 44 percent from the field and 14 of 35 from beyond the arc. However, VCU was 54 percent from the field.

Crutcher in two games against VCU this year is averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 9.0 assists.

Cunningham and Darrell Davis have each scored in double figures in 13 consecutive contests.

Landers has scored in double figures in seven of his last nine games.

It is the second consecutive road game the Flyers played an overtime game.

The Flyers have scored 80 or more points in the last three games.

Dayton is 1-7 on the road this season.

UP NEXT

Dayton returns to the road to face the George Mason Patriots on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. ET.