DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is facing felonious assault charges after a stabbing at a Dayton apartment complex.

59 year-old Westley Johnson is currently in the Montgomery County Jail.

According to police reports, Johnson is accused of stabbing a woman at the Victorian Manor Apartments just after 2:00 a.m Sunday.

No word on the victim’s condition or what led to the stabbing.

Dayton police are investigating the incident.

Johnson is expected in court Monday afternoon.