Man facing arson charges in connection with Dayton house fire

WDTN Staff Published:
Jason Lee Schneider (Source: Montgomery County Jail)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is facing several charges including arson in connection with a Dayton house fire that sent a woman to the hospital.

According to reports, police were called to the 1300 block of Arbor Avenue just before 2 p.m. Friday on a fire.

Officers arrived to find flames coming out of the house and a woman going through clothes in the front yard. She told police her boyfriend had started the fire and was “trying to kill them both”

The woman identified the suspect as Jason Schneider who arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on arson, felonious assault and criminal damaging charges.

The victim was treated at Miami Valley Hospital for smoke inhalation.

