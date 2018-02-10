NAACP hosts forum with Premier Health leaders on Good Sam

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Local NAACP leaders hosted a community forum with Premier Health executives Saturday morning to give neighbors an opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns about the planned closure of Good Samaritan Hospital.

Several Premier Health executives attended the meeting at Zion Baptist Church in Dayton, including Premier Health president and CEO Mary Boosalis.

Neighbors expressed frustration about the decision during Saturday’s forum.

“There’s no place to shop, no place to eat,” said Rosemary Brame, who has lived in northwest Dayton for 50 years. “For a city the size of Dayton, this area is so undeveloped. It’s disgraceful.”

“I think that it would have been nice for them to have invited some of us to the table,” said Derrick Foward, president of the Dayton Unit NAACP.

Foward said the meeting was meant to give Premier Health executives and neighbors an opportunity for open dialogue about the decision.

“I believe the community spoke very loud and clear that they wish for the hospital to stay open,” Foward said.

Boosalis called the decision “difficult” and “emotional.” Executives with Premier Health discussed several options, including shutting down the current Miami Valley Hospital campus, she said.

Boosalis reiterated that it is no longer feasible for Premier to operate two hospitals less than five miles apart.

“That’s what made this so hard,” Boosalis said. “But our job is to look at sustainability for providing health care in this region in the future.”

Many people who live near Good Samaritan Hospital already use Miami Valley Hospital for treatment, she added.

“One-third of the current admissions at Miami Valley Hospital come from the Good Sam neighborhoods,” Boosalis said.

Premier plans to offer all Good Samaritan Hospital employees other jobs within the company, Boosalis said.

It’s a goal part-time employee Felicia Hill said she hopes will be achieved.

“I’m glad that I heard it from Good Samaritan, or Premier Health, first than hearing it in the atmosphere and me wondering what happens to my job,” Hill said.

Officials with the Dayton Unit NAACP are now creating a strategic plan based on the comments at Saturday’s meeting to present to Premier Health, Foward said.

Good Sam is set to shut down by the end of the year, according to Premier Health leaders.