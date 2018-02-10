Raiders rally comes up short against Milwaukee

FAIRBORN, Ohio – The Wright State men’s basketball team fought back from as much as 17 points down with under seven minutes to play but the Raiders fell short, losing 74-73.

Four Raiders scored in double figures led by freshman Loudon Love with 20 points and a career-high 19 rebounds. Mark Hughes pitched in 19 points, Grant Benzinger ended with 14 points and Cole Gentry had 10 points.

Wright State is now 19-8, 11-3 as the Panther go to 14-14, 7-8.

GAME SUMMARY

First Half Highlights

The Raiders led by four points early in the game, but it dwindled quickly as the Panthers led 40-32 going into the locker room.

Love led WSU with 10 points and five rebounds as Benzinger added eight points.

Milwaukee shot well at 61%, including six three pointers.

UWM’s Brock Stull had 12 points to lead the Panthers.

Second Half Highlights

The Raider offense had trouble as the Panthers increased their lead to 17 points at the 8:15 mark and then again at 5:33.

Wright State outscored Milwaukee 20-4 over the final 5:15 and had a Benzinger three point fall short at the buzzer.

WSU shot 38% from the field in the second half while the Panthers continued their hot hand, shooting 56.5%.

Love grabbed 14 boards in the second period.

FACTS AND FIGURES

Milwaukee shot 59.2% from the field, including 12 three pointers.

Wright State shot 41.4% for the game with seven threes, including four from Benzinger.

The Raiders outscored the Panthers 30-28 in the paint, but Milwaukee’s bench held the advantage 19-10.

After the Raiders led by four early, the Panthers led the rest of the game.

It was Love’s 11th double-double.

POST-GAME REACTION

“Early we weren’t as sharp as needed defensively, but I am proud of the kids, and we had a shot there at the end.”

–WSU head coach Scott Nagy

“It was disheartening because we fought back but fell short but, on the other hand, it was good to see we had the fight in us to come back.”

— Mark Hughes

“They got hot early, and it was hard to stop them. It gives you some confidence that you come back like that, but it was too little, too late.”

— Loudon Love

NEXT UP

The Raiders will host Northern Kentucky Friday night at 9 pm on ESPNU.

NKU is 19-7, 12-2 after beating Green Bay Saturday 86-80.