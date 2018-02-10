Slick spots on roads, especially north of I-70 today

By Published:

 

There will be periods of light rain throughout the day.  Areas far north may experience freezing rain or some flurries.  As the day wears on, a cold front will be slipping south.  As that happens, areas north of I-70 still may see some patchy freezing rain.  The entire region has the potential for freezing rain Saturday night as temperatures drop below 32°.

TODAY:  Cloudy and chilly with a chance of a few showers, some freezing rain possible early day and late day.  High 39

TONIGHT:  A wintry mix, at times, of freezing rain and sleet.  Low 26

SUNDAY:  A wintry mix possibly changing to snow showers from northwest to southeast during the day and cold.  High 36

Rain will mix with freezing rain/sleet and some snow showers on Sunday.  The best chances for the wintery mix will be north of I-70

