Slick spots on roads, especially north of I-70 today

There will be periods of light rain throughout the day. Areas far north may experience freezing rain or some flurries. As the day wears on, a cold front will be slipping south. As that happens, areas north of I-70 still may see some patchy freezing rain. The entire region has the potential for freezing rain Saturday night as temperatures drop below 32°.

TODAY: Cloudy and chilly with a chance of a few showers, some freezing rain possible early day and late day. High 39

TONIGHT: A wintry mix, at times, of freezing rain and sleet. Low 26

SUNDAY: A wintry mix possibly changing to snow showers from northwest to southeast during the day and cold. High 36

Rain will mix with freezing rain/sleet and some snow showers on Sunday. The best chances for the wintery mix will be north of I-70