Team USA’s gloves made in Gloversville already sold out online

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 09: Flag bearer Erin Hamlin of the United States and teammates enter the stadium during the Opening Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 9, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Pool - Frank Fife/Getty Images)

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (WTEN) – The leather on the hands of Team USA during the Opening Ceremony of the Winter Olympics were made in a town called Gloversville.

The US Athletes wore red, white, blue and bison leather gloves created by Peter Kiernan in Gloversville, New York.

“Almost one year ago today they approached us with this project and they weren’t really that specific about what it was,” said Kiernan.

Kiernan has been making gloves for Ralph Lauren for about a decade. He says this assignment was special.

“It’s a few gloves in the period of a year that I’m especially proud of. But this was probably one of them,” said Kiernan.

Ralph Lauren designed the gloves, but Kiernan was responsible for making them and immediately thought of Sunderland Leather. It is soft leather from American raised bison.

John Hannis says everything to do with the leather happened right in the United States.

“The animals are raised in the U.S., the meat is sold in the U.S., the skins are tanned in the U.S., and the gloves are made in the U.S,” Hannis said.

The gloves are so popular, they’re already sold out online.

“At one time there were 300 and some odd glove manufacturers in this area now there’s two or three.”

