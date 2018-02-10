The Podium: Tara and Johnny, plus Snowboarding’s surprise

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir have not hesitated to put their stamp on the world of figure skating-first on the ice, and now off of it, as NBC Sports analysts for figure skating.

On today’s episode of The Podium, the dynamic duo discuss their Primetime debut this week on NBC, how they have seen the sport change over the years, and why their friendship goes beyond just their airwaves.

Plus, Two snowboarders, Sage Kostenburg and Kaitlyn Farrington, are not competing in PyeongChang and Tim Struby examines why.

The Podium will publish daily through the Closing Ceremony, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Art19, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.