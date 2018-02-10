What to watch in mixed doubles round robin finale

Canada and Team OAR are already guaranteed two of the four semifinal spots in mixed doubles curling, but three others teams – Switzerland, Norway and China – will be fighting it out tonight for the other two.

Norway will play China at 7:05 p.m. in both teams’ final games of round robin play. If Norway wins, they will automatically reach the semifinals along with Switzerland. If China defeats Norway, however, they would force a tiebreak game to be played Sunday morning at 6:05 a.m. EST.

The two teams that would play in the potential tiebreak game will depend on Switzerland’s game against Team OAR Saturday night. Switzerland is guaranteed at least a spot in the tiebreaker, and automatically makes the semifinals with a win.

The United States, Korea and Finland have all be eliminated from medal contention.

Canada is guaranteed the No. 1 seed in the semifinals. Team OAR could end up in any of the other 2-4 seeds based on Saturday night’s games.

Here is the full schedule for Saturday night’s games, all beginning at 7:05 p.m.

USA (2-4) vs. Finland (0-6)

Norway (4-2) vs. China (3-3)

Switzerland (4-2) vs. Team OAR (4-2)

Canada (5-1) vs. Korea (2-4)

The first semifinal game will be played at 7:05 p.m. EST Sunday. The second semifinal will be played at 6:05 a.m. EST Monday.

Current standings:

CAN       5-1

OAR       4-2

NOR       4-2

SUI         4-2

CHN       3-3

KOR       2-4

USA       2-4

FIN        0-6

