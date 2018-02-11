Adam Rippon dazzles on and off the ice in Olympic debut

Adam Rippon made his Olympic debut in the figure skating team event. He turned in an impressive performance in the men’s free skate. Afterwards, Twitter went nuts and Rippon was trending world wide.

The picture says it all.
 
Sochi team event bronze medalist Gracie Gold said it best.
 
 
2014 gold medalist and six-time U.S. Champion Meryl Davis chimed in.
 
Christine Brennan, who’s at the Olympics reporting, pointed out how popular Rippon was with the media.
 
 
The Human Rights Campaign congratulated Rippon.
 
Lots of people commented on his choice of Coldplay.
 
 
 
A lot of people were confused about the scoring.
 
Everyone wishes they have the confidence that Rippon does.
 
 
His interviews are just as entertaining as his performances.
 
We were all reminded why we should never give up.
 
 

