Adam Rippon makes Olympic debut in figure skating team event

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Figure Skating - Winter Olympics Day 3

28-year-old Adam Rippon made his Olympic debut in figure skating’s team event, racking up eight points for Team USA on Sunday night.

Rippon executed a clean free skate to finish third in the five-man field. He was the number-one trend worldwide on Twitter after his performance, set “Arrival of the Birds/Exodus” by The Cinematic Orchestra and “O” by Coldplay.

“I’m so proud to be on this team,” Rippon said on the NBC broadcast. “I went out there and I did my job.”

Three-time world champion Patrick Chan of Canada won two silver medals in Sochi four years ago: a silver in the team event and an individual silver. No Canadian man has ever won gold, and Chan has his sights set on being the first.

He won the free skate phase and earned 10 points for the Canadian team, who looks to upgrade their Sochi silver to a PyeongChang gold.

Olympic Athlete from Russia Mikhail Kolyada finished second.

The standings after the men’s free skate:

  1. CAN – 55
  2. OAR – 48
  3. USA –  44
  4. ITA – 42
  5. JPN – 38

The third and final night of the team event includes the men’s and ladies’ free skates, plus the free dance.

After the action, don’t forget to check out the Olympic Ice Post-Show, featuring in-depth analysis from Kristi Yamaguchi, Charlie White and Ben Agosto.

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s