Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu make figure skating team event debut in 2018

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Figure Skating: 2017 Skate America

Adam Rippon will make his Olympic debut at age 28, as part of Team USA’s lineup in the figure skating team event. Rippon will skate the men’s free skate on Sunday evening, live in Primetime on NBC and NBCOlympics.com.

2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu was tapped for the ladies’ free skate. Brother-sister ice dance team Maia and Alex Shibutani will compete in the free dance, closing out the team event.

Teams entered in the event are allowed a maximum of two substitutions; for example, Bradie Tennell skated the ladies’ short program, but Nagasu will do the free skate. Similarly, Rippon will compete the men’s free skate, but his training partner, Nathan Chen, did the men’s short program on Wednesday.

“I think the free is sort of my secret weapon,” Rippon said at a press conference in PyeongChang before being given the nod. “My game plan is a lot different than a lot of the other guys: It’s get as many points on each element as possible and then sneak in there.

“The free is where I make my attack, so I feel I will be most beneficial there.”

Brother-sister ice dance team Maia and Alex Shibutani, who performed their short dance on Saturday night for Team USA, were tapped to do the free dance.

 

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s