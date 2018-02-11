Attacking Vikings react to Simen Hegstad Krueger’s amazing comeback gold

Attacking Vikings react to Krueger's amazing comeback gold

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Simen Hegstad Krueger

Simen Hegstad Krueger could not have predicted this is how he would win his first Olympic medal.

Krueger on Sunday collided with two Olympic Athletes from Russia —  Andrey Larkov and Denis Spitsov — and broke a pole after the men’s 30km skiathlon got underway the Alpensia Cross-Country Centre in PyeongChang, South Korea.

At the 6km mark, Krueger found himself 37.8 seconds behind from the leader. And then magic happened.

The 24-year-old Norwegian erased an enormous deficit to take the lead with 5 kilometers left and win his first Olympic gold medal in his first Winter Olympics.

“I thought it was going to be the worst day of my life with the start I had,” Krueger told VG, “when I was lying on the ground with a broken pole and a ski through my bib number.”

And his amazing comeback didn’t go unnoticed, either. Not by his dad or by two Attacking Vikings.

“It was a little incredible, I have to say,” Lars Krueger told Dagbladet. “It was a nightmare start and the curtains started to fall. but that it ended like that is fantastic. Of course it’s huge. I am very, very proud.”

Norwegian alpine skier Kjetil Jansrud tweeted (translated into English): “Oh my god! From a fall to Olympic — what an inspiration. 3 x Norway! Sick.”

Aksel Lund Svindal, another member of the Attacking Vikings tweeted: “Sick!!! Krueger gives me goose bumps. 3 x Norway. Inspiring ;)”

If you’d like to know more about the Attacking Vikings, watch the video below.

