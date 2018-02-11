Colts hire Frank Reich as Head Coach

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich as their new head coach.

Team officials made the announcement Sunday. Reich is expected to be introduced at a news conference Tuesday.

The move comes five days after the Colts announced New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would be their next coach. McDaniels backed out of the deal eight hours later.

Now, the Colts have hired the man who helped the Eagles outwit McDaniels in last week’s Super Bowl.

Reich returns to the franchise where he started his coaching career in 2008.