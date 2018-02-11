Colts hire Frank Reich as Head Coach

Associated Press Published: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have hired Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Frank Reich as their new head coach.

Team officials made the announcement Sunday. Reich is expected to be introduced at a news conference Tuesday.

The move comes five days after the Colts announced New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels would be their next coach. McDaniels backed out of the deal eight hours later.

Now, the Colts have hired the man who helped the Eagles outwit McDaniels in last week’s Super Bowl.

Reich returns to the franchise where he started his coaching career in 2008.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s