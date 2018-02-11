Community urges Premier Health not to close Good Samaritan Hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – West Dayton residents are worried about taking another economic hit. With Good Samaritan Hospital set to close by the end of the year, community member are rallying together to convince Premier Health to reverse that decision.

About a hundred residents in West Dayton came together Sunday night to call on Premiere Health and demand answers from officials about their choice to close Good Samaritan Hospital.

Community members voiced their concerns at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church on Gettysburg Avenue in West Dayton. They want Premiere Health to re-consider it’s decision to close the hospital.

Former Congressman Dennis Kucinich as well as Dayton City Commissioner Jeffrey Mims were in attendance at the meeting.

Many residents feel like Premiere Health is abandoning West Dayton by Good Sam pulling out, but the hospital network has said financial challenges is what’s forcing them to close the hospital.

“They have abandoned Dayton,” Shereda Lipscomb. “They’ve given up on us. Instead of trying to work with us and solve a problem in a way that would be beneficial for us, but they’re just throwing in the towel.”

“Citizens of this community are mad as hell. As many preachers said this evening,” Jeffrey Mims said. “They’re looking for answers. They’re looking for something. If if with all the efforts they can put forth they feel that they can best fight they can to make sure that they stop them from leaving.”

2 NEWS reached out to Premiere Health for comment on Sunday night’s meeting, but have not heard back.

 

