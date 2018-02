BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Brookville.

According to regional dispatch, firefighters were called to the home on National Road near Wolf Creek National Trail just before 2:00 p.m. Sunday.

Dispatch says flames and smoke were showing out the roof of the 2-story residence.

We’re working to learn if anyone was inside at the time the fire started.

We have a crew on the way and will bring you updates when more information becomes available.