Curling may have just found its new biggest celebrity fan: Mr. T

NBC Olympics.com Published:

Mr. T is well known for his role as boxer Clubber Lang in Rocky III. But, Saturday night, the actor was discussing a different sport.

Mr. T took to Twitter to talk about his newfound interest in curling. 

Mr. T seems to be a fan of more than just the one Winter Olympic sport. He’s also tweeted about watching the opening ceremony:

As well as his admiration for Olympic athletes:

Olympic curling continues tonight with the mixed doubles semifinals. Top-seeded Canada will face Norway at 7:05 p.m. ET, while Switzerland will matchup with the Olympic Athletes from Russia at 6:05 a.m. ET.

The United States mixed doubles team – composed of siblings Matt and Becca Hamilton – failed to advance after finishing round robin play in seventh place with a 2-5 record.

The men’s and women’s curling tournament begin Tuesday and Wednesday, 

