BROOKVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – A driver is sent to the hospital after his truck hits a house in Brookville.

Officers say the white pick-up truck was heading west on National Road when it was t-boned by a vehicle backing out of a driveway.

The pick-up spun out of control, went into the yard before hitting the front porch.

The driver of the truck was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The house suffered minor damages.