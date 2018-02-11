Jurassic Quest takes over the Dayton Convention Center

By Published:
Credit: Kris Sproles

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dinosaurs took over the Dayton Convention Center all weekend..

Jurassic Quest featured more than 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

Crowds could see them move and growl in scenes that reflected their natural habitat.

The exhibit also features hidden dinosaur bones, inflatable mazes, face painting, and so much more.

“We hope that families have the best experience learning about dinosaurs. We try to mix education with entertainment. So hopefully when you come in you have a great time but also you’ll learn a lot about dinosaurs and your kids come up with a lot of takeaway about science, dinosaurs and history,” says show manager Dustin Baker.

The last day for Jurassic Quest is Sunday, February 11. The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s