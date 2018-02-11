Jurassic Quest takes over the Dayton Convention Center

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dinosaurs took over the Dayton Convention Center all weekend..

Jurassic Quest featured more than 100 life-size animatronic dinosaurs.

Crowds could see them move and growl in scenes that reflected their natural habitat.

The exhibit also features hidden dinosaur bones, inflatable mazes, face painting, and so much more.

“We hope that families have the best experience learning about dinosaurs. We try to mix education with entertainment. So hopefully when you come in you have a great time but also you’ll learn a lot about dinosaurs and your kids come up with a lot of takeaway about science, dinosaurs and history,” says show manager Dustin Baker.

The last day for Jurassic Quest is Sunday, February 11. The exhibit is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.