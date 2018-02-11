Mr. T is now a curling fan

Olympic Reporter (Nexstar) Published: Updated:
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 17: Mr. T attends Mr. T And Nik Wallenda Celebrate National Amazing Month at Flatiron Plaza on May 17, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)

The self-proclaimed “Professional pitier of fools,” Mr. T is an Olympic fan, tweeting out his respect specifically for curling.

Mr. T tweeted “I am really Pumped watching the Winter Olympics. I am watching events I never thought I would watch before, like curling. You heard me, curling Fool!” – and – “Curling is kind of different, but it’s Exciting. It’s not as easy as it looks. It takes some skills that’s for sure. I like it!”

Sunday he hit Twitter again expressing his pride for the Olympians, and congratulations for Red Gerard on winning the first gold medal for the United States, “Congratulations to Red Gerard on winning the first gold medal for the US. We have so much talent on this years Olympic team. Wow!”

Mr. T even jested that after he learned how hard our athletes train, he now feels out of shape and lazy.

Mr. T on Twitter https://twitter.com/MrT

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s