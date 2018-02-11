Police identify suspect in death of two Westerville Police officers

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH/AP) — The Westerville Division of Police has identified the suspect in the shooting death of two police officers as 30-year-old Quentin Lamar Smith.

Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said officer Eric Joering, 39, died at the scene and his colleague, Anthony Morelli, 54, died at a local hospital.

Morbitzer said the officers were responding to a “potential domestic situation.” A neighbor who heard the gunfire said it happened at a home where the occupants were “always arguing and fighting.”

“The officers gave their lives in defense of others,” Morbitzer said during a news conference, struggling to keep his emotions in check. He called them “true American heroes.”

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the shootings.