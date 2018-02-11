Rain, freezing rain and a little snow possible today

****WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR MOST OF THE MIAMI VALLEY UNTIL 4PM****

Patchy freezing drizzle/rain and rain will continue for most of the day. Counties further north may even see some flakes of snow. Accumulations, if any, of ice or snow will be very light.

TODAY: Freezing rain and drizzle possible for the first half of the day. Mostly cloudy with areas of fog. High 36

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low 20

MONDAY: Becoming partly cloudy. High 37

Temperatures begin to climb a little Monday with some sunshine. Much warmer temperatures head this way for the middle of the work week.