Shaun White finds (and eats) “Flying Tomato” burger in Korea

Shaun White fans can be dedicated. So much so that PyeongChang restaurant owner Cha Gwen So created the “Flying Tomato” burger, named for the snowboarding legend’s nickname, earned at the 2006 Torino Games. There are only two requirements to eat the burger: fork over one million won (which is about $920), and literally be Shaun White. (You’d have to be just to afford it.)

That’s right. The Flying Tomato burger is only for the Flying Tomato himself. The menu’s description of the burger makes that very clear, calling it, “The best special thing, This is only for Shaun White, My wish for your gold medal.”

Regardless of whether the Flying Tomato burger was a hopeful profit-making idea, a fan tribute or a silly joke, it attracted the big man himself who stopped by to try his extremely personal burger. In an Olympics Channel video, White poses with his burger and his burger’s creator. “Today is a very happy day,” Cha, a snowboarder himself, told Reuters.

Though no longer sporting his signature flowing, red locks, White is back on board after a disappointing 4th place finish in the 2014 Sochi Games. White is known for executing some of the hardest tricks in the pipe like the double McTwist 1260 and cab double cork 1440. The two-time Olympic gold medalist in halfpipe (2006, 2010) and 12-time Winter X Games gold medalist is one of the biggest names in Winter Olympics, and he’s turned his disappointment in 2014 into motivation for 2018. Currently, White is tied for having the most Olympic gold medals in snowboarding, so a gold in PyeongChang could leave him as the most decorated Olympic snowboarder ever.

White’s PyeongChang run is short with halfpipe competition beginning on Feb. 13 and the medal finals running the following day.