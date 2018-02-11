The Podium: Red Gerard, Katie Couric on Ski Jumping

Red Gerard captured America’s hearts last night in primetime, winning the first U.S. gold in PyeongChang in snowboarding slopestyle.

The 17-year old from Colorado (originally Cleveland) was in last place heading into the final run and had scored a 87.16 to take home the gold. Reporter Tim Struby caught up with his family after the winning run on the latest episode of The Podium.

Katie Couric returns to the podcast to look at how women fought to get ski jumping added as an Olympic sport.

The Podium will publish daily episodes, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

