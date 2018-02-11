What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Adam Rippon, Chloe Kim, Jamie Anderson all in action

There’s a full slate of competition continuing today in PyeongChang. Here’s everything you need to know and all the ways you can watch it.

Tonight in Primetime

On NBC, the team competition for figure skating also concludes with the United States as strong favorites to be on the podium. Adam Rippon, Mirai Nagasu and Maia and Alex Shibutani will represent the U.S. on the team event’s final night. In Alpine skiing, Mikaela Shiffrin is scheduled to take her first run in women’s giant slalom, though weather is a concern for the event. Lastly, American teenager and gold medal favorite Chloe Kim gets her first taste of PyeongChang competition in women’s snowboard halfpipe qualifying, alongside veteran Kelly Clark, who will be appearing in her fifth Winter Olympics. Primetme will also feature taped coverage of the men’s luge final runs and women’s freestyle skiing moguls final.

Watch on TV: NBC, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

NBCOlympics.com / NBC Sports app: Stream LIVE here

On NBCSN, after women’s snowboard slopestyle qualifying was canceled, Jamie Anderson attempts to defend her 2014 gold medal against a deep field in a two-run final. Julia Marino and Hailey Langland are also medal contenders for a deep U.S. team in the event.

Watch on TV: NBCSN, 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

NBCOlympics.com / NBC Sports app: Stream LIVE here

Figure Skating

A medal will finally be given out after three days of competition in the team event. The U.S. claimed bronze in Sochi.

Team Event pt 3 stream LIVE here at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Snowboarding

Women’s Slopestyle will conclude tonight with American Jamie Anderson looking to repeat as the champion. Two young competitors, Julia Marino and Hailey Langland, look to hold off the nerves and compete for a spot on the podium. While Anderson is the most consistent of the three, Marino and Langland have more upside with the tricks they can perform. The top international contender is Austrian Anna Gasser, who is known for her boundry-pushing tricks.

Stream LIVE here 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Latenight, Chloe Kim will make her Halfpipe debut at the Olympics. In 2014, Kim mathematically qualified for the U.S. Olympic team, but at age 13, was not old enough to compete in Sochi. She is the heavy favorite for gold in the event. Kim’s top challenger will likely be her American teammate Kelly Clark, who is already the most decorated Olympic snowboarder of all time. Cai Zuetong and Liu Jiayu, representing China, look to be the Americans toughest international competition. This also marks the 20th anniversary of snowboard halfpipe’s Olympic debut.

Stream LIVE here 11:30 p.m. ET / 8:30 p.m. PT

Alpine Skiing

Mikaela Shiffrin had a breakthrough 2016-17 season in giant slalom, winning silver at the world championships and is a gold medal favorite. Lindsey Vonn is expected to enter the event, even though she isn’t a medal favorite. The top international contenders are Tess Worley from France and Viktoria Rebensburg from Germany.

Women’s GS run 1 stream LIVE here at 8:15 p.m. ET / 5:15 p.m. PT

Women’s GS run 2 stream LIVE here at 11:45 p.m. ET / 8:45 p.m. PT

Curling

Norway defeated China in a breaker game and now will face Canada in the semifinals. Switzerland will face the Olympic Athletes from Russia in the other semifinal. ​

Semifinals match 1: Norway vs. Canada, Stream LIVE here 7:05 ET / 4:05p.m PT

Semifinals match 2: Switzerland vs. The Olympic Athletes from Russia, Stream LIVE here at 6:05 ET / 3:05 PT

Hockey

Coming off a huge 8-0 victory over the home team Korea, the Swiss look to continue the momentum going into their game against Japan. Expect Switzerland’s Alina Muller to continue her offensive firepower, she lit the lamp four times and had a natural hattrick in the win. Despite the tough loss, Korea stayed upbeat. With first game jitters and nerves out of the way and playing as a unified team for the first time, Korea has learned from their mistakes and will be ready to take on Sweden come puck drop.

Switzerland vs. Japan stream LIVE here at 2:40 a.m. ET / 11:40 p.m PT

Sweden vs. Korea stream LIVE here at 7:10 a.m. ET / 4:10 a.m. PT

Luge

It’s the opening day of women’s luge. The top American is Erin Hamlin, who in Sochi became the first U.S. Olympic singles medalist. She plans to retire after the 2018 Games. Emily Sweeney is competing at the Olympics for the third time.

Women’s singles: Runs 1-2 stream LIVE here at 5:50 a.m. ET / 2:50 a.m. PT

Speed Skating

Reigning world champion and world record holder Heather Bergsma could win the first speed skating medal for a U.S. woman since 2002. Brittany Bowe was the world champion in 2015 and bronze medalist in 2016, but hasn’t fully recovered from a concussion in the summer of 2016. Mia Manganello quit speed skating in 2010 but decided to come back for one last Olympic shot.

Women’s 1500m stream LIVE here at 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

Freestyle Skiing

Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury has been the most dominant mogul skier for the last six seasons but missed out on Olympic gold in 2014. The men’s mogul event concludes with the Canadian ready to claim his title.

Men’s moguls prelim round 2 stream: LIVE here at 5:30 a.m ET / 2:30 a.m. PT

Final stream: LIVE here at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT

Biathlon

Sochi gold medalist Darya Domracheva of Belarus will defend her title. Germany’s Laura Dahlmeier won gold in pursuit at 2017 Worlds, where she won a total of 5 gold medals. Susan Dunklee is the United States’ best hope for a medal. Her highest pursuit finish during the 2016-17 World Cup season was 4th. The U.S. has never won an Olympic medal in biathlon.

Women’s 10km pursuit stream LIVE here at 5:10 a.m. ET / 2:10 p.m. PT

Men’s 12.5km pursuit stream LIVE here at 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT

Ski Jumping

Carina Vogt won the first ever gold medal for women’s ski jumping in Sochi, she’ll look to defend her title in PyeongChang. Sarah Hendrickson represent the best medal hope for the U.S. in the event.

Women’s Ski Jump final stream LIVE here at 7:50 a.m. ET / 4:50 a.m. PT