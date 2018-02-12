1 killed in Shelby County crash

ANNA, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed in a vehicle crash on interstate 75 in Shelby County Monday.

According to the Piqua Dispatch of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, all of the northbound lanes on interstate 75 are now open.

According to officials, a red vehicle was traveling southbound on I-75 around milemarker 102 where it crossed the median and hit a semi traveling southbound. A female was ejected from the red vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. A male in the same vehicle was taken to Lima Memorial Hospital and officials say he his considered in stable condition.

2 NEWS is following this story and we will keep you updated with the latest information as it is available.

