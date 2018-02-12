Air bag danger: Ford adds 33K Rangers to do-not-drive list

This Thursday, Nov. 19, 2015, photo, shows a blue oval Ford sign above the entrance to Butler County Ford in Butler, Pa. Ford announced Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2016, that the company is recalling nearly 391,000 Ranger pickups because the driver's air bag inflators can explode with too much force and cause injuries. The recall covers trucks from 2004 through 2006 in the U.S. and Canada. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is telling the owners of 33,428 additional Ranger pickups in North America not to drive them because their Takata airbag inflators may present an extreme danger.

The company says its investigation has found test results showing that inflators in the 2006 trucks have a higher risk of exploding and hurling shrapnel than other recalled Takata inflators.

Takata uses ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate airbags. But the chemical can deteriorate and burn to fast, blowing apart metal canisters.

Dealers will pick up the Rangers from owners and take them in for repairs. The additional Rangers were built between Aug. 5 and Dec. 15, 2005.

Last month Ford told 2,900 Ranger owners not to drive them after finding out that a West Virginia man was killed by an exploding inflator.

