Ambulance safety questions after crash injures five

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash involving two cars and an ambulance last Friday has raised questions about safety on emergency vehicles.

It happened in Warren County. Five people were injured – including paramedics and the patient.

Police say a pick up truck hit an ambulance head-on. The ambulance flipped onto its side.

Dale Bottorff was riding in the front seat of the ambulance. His wife was the patient the back.

“Unbelievable. The circumstances are just unbelievable,” Bottorff said. “Who gets in an ambulance and thinks they’re going to have a wreck. That’s suppose to be your life support, not your demise.”

Officials over at the Huber Heights Fire Department say accidents involving ambulances happen more frequently than you might think.

Fire fighter and paramedic Corey Gebhart says safety on the road, is always a concern.

“There’s definitely a trust between us, as partners. you expect them to get you there safe, but people pull out in front of us all the time. they’ve had to lock the brakes – so when you’re in a bad position in the back, it’s easy to lose control and get hurt or fall or anything like that,” Gebhart said.

The department has recently upgraded its ambulance fleet to include safety harnesses for paramedics – to replace the old seat belts.

Battalion Chief Keith Knisley said there have been instances where Huber Heights ambulances have been hit, bumped, and in once case, even t-boned by another driver.

“One of the problems paramedics have in the back of a medic is, they’re there to take care of a patient and our old straps would not allow you to wear a seat belt and take care of the patient. with the new system, you can actually strap in and still perform patient care functions,” Knisley said.

And it’s not just paramedics who are put at risk when that happens. In the new ambulances, the patient cot is also secured.

“If the medic were to roll over on its side or its top, the cot and the patient – properly secured in the cot – would no longer be a projectile in the medic. Just like the paramedic being in the back of the medic, wearing his shoulder restraint system, the paramedic would no longer become a projectile,” Knisley said.