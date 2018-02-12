Chloe Kim dominates during halfpipe snowboard qualifying

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Chloe Kim and three other Americans are through to the finals in women’s halfpipe snowboarding.

The 17-year-old Kim posted the top score during qualifying Monday to earn the top seed in Tuesday’s final. Kim was the only rider to go over 90 points, putting up 91.50 in her first run and topping it with 95.50 in her second.

All four American riders pushed through to the 12-woman final. Maddie Mastro was fourth in qualifying, with 2002 Olympic champion Kelly Clark 11th and Arielle Gold 12th.

The blustery conditions that overwhelmed the field in the women’s slopestyle snowboarding final early Monday didn’t make as much of an impact on the halfpipe on the other end of Phoenix Snow Park.

China’s Liu Jiayu was second in qualifying, with Japan’s Haruna Matsumoto third.

Winter Olympics – 2/12 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: U.S. Olympian Red Gerard poses with his Gold Medal at the USA House at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOC) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 11: Chris Mazdzer of the United States celebrates after he won silver in the Luge Men's Singles on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Olympic Sliding Centre on February 11, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Gold medalist Jamie Anderson of the United States poses during the victory ceremony for the Snowboard Ladies' Slopestyle Final on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Bronze medalists Team United States huddle together during the victory ceremony after the Figure Skating Team Event on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Jamie Anderson of USA takes 1st place during the Snowboarding Women's Slopestyle Finals at Pheonix Snow Park on February 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Laurent Salino/Agence Zoom/Getty Images) PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Chloe Kim of the United States competes in the Snowboard Ladies' Halfpipe Qualification on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 12, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images) GANGNEUNG, SOUTH KOREA - FEBRUARY 12: Mirai Nagasu of the United States of America competes in the Figure Skating Team Event Ladie's Single Free Skating on day three of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Ice Arena on February 12, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FIGURE SKATING:

Russian figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva could have some tough competition for the women’s individual gold at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

Medvedeva’s training partner, Alina Zagitova, won the team event free skate by 20 points Monday, scoring only 2.38 points short of Medvedeva’s record.

That should set up a tantalizing all-Russian contest for the women’s gold on Feb. 21 and 23. Still, Zagitova swears there’s no rivalry with Medvedeva, who broke her own record in the team short on Sunday. She says the two have really bonded during competitions.

Technically, Zagitova and Medvedeva aren’t representing Russia at the Pyeongchang Games. Instead, they’re “Olympic Athletes from Russia” — part of the country’s punishment for doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. While skaters don’t wear national uniforms, whoever wins individual gold will accept the medal in an International Olympic Committee-approved neutral red tracksuit as the Olympic anthem plays.

——

Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon shared tears of sorrow when they were left off the Olympic team four years ago, but they shed tears of joy together Monday.

The veteran figure skaters put together flawless back-to-back performances.

Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel in the Olympics. Rippon nailed both his triple axels.

They helped earn the United States the bronze medal in the team competition.

Canada won the gold medal with the “Olympic Athletes from Russia” taking the silver.

SLOPESTYLE SNOWBOARDING:

Jamie Anderson defended her title in Olympic women’s slopestyle snowboarding, surviving blustery and treacherous conditions at Phoenix Snow Park to give the United States its second gold medal at the Pyeongchang Games.

Anderson was one of the few riders in the final to navigate the tricky series of rails and jumps safely as the wind wreaked havoc on the field.

Anderson posted a score of 83.00 in the first of her two runs, then watched it hold up as rider after rider either crashed or bailed. Even Anderson wasn’t immune. She washed out in her second run with the gold medal already wrapped up.

Laurie Blouin of Canada finished second, with Finland’s Enni Rukajarvi third. Anderson is the first woman to win multiple gold medals in women’s snowboarding at the Olympics.

FIGURE SKATING:

The United States has earned the bronze medal in team figure skating. It clinched third even before its ice dancers took the ice.

Canada already was assured of the gold and the Russians had taken silver heading into the final discipline. The Americans led Italy by four points, and when the Italian ice dancers, Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte, did not score well enough to win the free dance, the U.S. had replicated its third-place finish in the event at Sochi.

That pretty much left Maia and Alex Shibutani’s program as an exhibition.

The medals winners were the same as in 2014, except the Canadians had moved up a spot, and the Russians — the Olympic Athletes from Russia this time around — won gold.

——

Russian skater Alina Zagitova says she’s delighted after blowing away the competition in the team event free skate.

The 15-year-old skating star scored a personal-best 158.08 points — 2.38 off Evgenia Medvedeva’s world record. She skated to “Don Quixote” to win by a 20-point margin, underlining her credentials as a challenger for the individual gold medal later in the games.

“I’m really happy with my skate,” Zagitova said. “I was able to cope with my nerves and I’m very pleased that I didn’t let my team down.”

Zagitova proved she could beat Medvedeva at last month’s European championships and hopes to do the same at the Olympics, but says there’s no rivalry with her training partner. Instead, she says “we’ve really bonded during these competitions.”

——

Canada has clinched the gold medal in the team figure skating competition.

The Canadians have 63 points through the men’s and women’s free skates, with the free dance still to come, but the second-place Russians have 58 — and the most they could earn is four more points.

Russian Alina Zagitova won the women’s free skate, topping even her performance in taking the European title last month with a season-best 158.08 points — more than 20 ahead of American Mirai Nagasu.

With Zagitova’s flawless performance, the Russians also clinched the silver.

Nagasu had a personal-best 137.53 points, narrowly edging Canada’s Gabrielle Daleman, who had 137.14, for third. Nagasu became just the third woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics, and the first American woman.

The United States has 53 points, four more than Italy, with the bronze on the line heading into the free dance.

MIXED DOUBLES CURLING:

Canada will compete for an Olympic gold medal after sweeping to an 8-4 victory over Norway in the mixed doubles curling semifinal.

Canada went into the seventh end, or round, of Monday’s match leading 5-4 after a tight game. Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes then threw the defining shot of the game, knocking Norway’s stone out of the center of the house and leaving three Canadian rocks close to the target. That gave Canada an 8-4 lead, and Norway was unable to come back from the deficit.

Switzerland and a team of Russian athletes will face off later Monday in a semifinal match. The winner of that game will play Canada in a gold medal match on Tuesday. Norway will play the loser for bronze.

Canada’s John Morris says it was a high pressure game, but that’s what he lives for.

WOMEN’S GIANT SLALOM:

The women’s giant slalom featuring Mikaela Shiffrin has been rescheduled for Thursday, the same day as the men’s downhill at the Pyeongchang Olympics.

The first two events on the Alpine skiing schedule were postponed because of strong wind. Both will be contested Thursday but on different hills. The women will compete at the Yongpyong Alpine Center used for technical races, and the men about 30 miles (50 kilometers) away at the Jeongseon Alpine Center used for speed races.

The women’s giant slalom, which was supposed to be Shiffrin’s debut at these Winter Games, was called off about three hours before it was supposed to begin Monday. The same happened with the men’s downhill on Sunday.

Now Shiffrin’s first race in South Korea will be Wednesday in the slalom, where she is the defending Olympic champion.

