Chloe Kim leads four Americans into women’s snowboard halfpipe final

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Chloe Kim at 2018 Olympics

The chance for a U.S. podium sweep in women’s snowboard halfpipe is still alive.

It was a close call though, as Kelly Clark and Arielle Gold sat in the final two bubble spots as the qualifying round neared its conclusion. But no one was able to bump either of them out of the top 12, and they were able to advance to the final along with teammates Chloe Kim and Maddie Mastro.

Kim, the heavy gold medal favorite in this event, was dominant in the qualifying round. She put down the two highest scoring runs of the day — a 91.50 on her first run, then a 95.50 on her second run.

And she did it without even landing her biggest tricks.

All four Americans are among the best in the world and will be strong medal contenders in the final, which will take place Tuesday morning (Monday night in the U.S.).

Results

1. Chloe Kim (USA), 95.50
2. Liu Jiayu (CHN), 87.75
3. Haruna Matsumoto (JPN), 84.25
4. Maddie Mastro (USA), 83.75
5. Queralt Castellet (ESP), 71.50
6. Cai Xuetong (CHN), 69.00
7. Sena Tomita (JPN), 66.75
8. Emily Arthur (AUS), 66.50
9. Sophie Rodriguez (FRA), 65.00
10. Mirabelle Thovex (FRA), 64.25
11. Kelly Clark (USA), 63.25
12. Arielle Gold (USA), 62.75

Related Posts

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s