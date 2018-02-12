Country singer Daryle Singletary dies at age 46

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music singer Daryle Singletary died at his Nashville home at the age of 46.

Singletary, a native of Cairo, Georgia, died suddenly and unexpectedly Monday morning.

He entered the top 40 of the Hot Country Songs charts five times, reaching number two with “I Let Her Lie” and “Amen Kind of Love”, and number four with “Too Much Fun.”

Singletary actively toured throughout the United States, playing his first show of 2018 on Friday.

“We’ve been very fortunate to stay on the road, year in, year out,” Singlteary told the Grand Ole Opry. “I continue to work and continue to build a fan base. There are still people out there who want to hear traditional country music. I’ve been fortunate to be able to always keep it real and not have to compromise. I can’t ask for nothin’ better, I don’t guess.”

“I believe all of it is still a dream. I have been very fortunate to do [country music] for a living. It is a dream in itself.”

No additional information was immediately released.

