Dayton man gets 10-year sentence for selling fentanyl

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A U.S. District Judge sentenced a Dayton man to 10 years in prison for selling fentanyl.

According to court documents, 37-year-old Nicholas Gay sold a confidential informant the drug on three occasions. The informant was able to buy 14 grams of fentayl from Gay.

A recorded conversation between Gay and the confidential informant included Gay giving instructions on how to dilute the drug in order to make a larger profit when reselling it.

When investigators searched Gay’s home, they found an additional 200 grams of fentanyl and fentanyl/heroin mixture, as well as $5,000 in cash.

Gay pleaded guilty in September 2017 to one count of distributing fentanyl. U.S. District Judge Walter H. Rice sentenced Gay Monday morning.

“Gay had in his home more than 200 grams of various fentanyl mixtures – the equivalent of thousands of potential sales to drug addicts,” U.S. Attorney Benjamin C. Glassman said. “After having previously served time for dealing cocaine, Gay will now will spend the next decade in prison for trafficking fentanyl. His removal makes the community safer.”

U.S. Attorney Glassman commended the cooperative investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office RANGE Task Force, as well as Assistant United States Attorneys Brent G. Tabacchi and Andrew J. Hunt, who are representing the United States in this case.

