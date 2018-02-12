Police: Dead newborn found buried behind Riverside home

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Riverside are investigating after a deceased infant was found buried in the backyard of a home.

Police were called to the 4500 block of Richland Avenue around 5:30 pm Sunday on a report of a dead infant.

Officers, with the help of the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, found an infant buried behind a residence. The infant was taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office where an autopsy was performed Monday, according to a release by the Riverside Police Department.

The results of that autopsy are still pending. The Coroner told 2 NEWS the babay was a newborn.

No one has been arrested in this case but a police report shows an offense of Abuse of a Corpse.

The investigation is ongoing.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this investigation and will keep you updated with the latest information as soon as it is available.

