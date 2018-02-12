Disney increases ticket prices at Florida, California parks

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP/WFLA) — Ticket prices at Walt Disney World in Orlando and Disneyland in California are increasing.

According to Disney, the prices will take effect Sunday.

One-day regular park tickets at Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will go up by $4, to $119. At Disneyland, regular, one-day, one-park tickets will be $117; a $7 increase.

Annual passes are also increasing in price. For non-Florida residents, a platinum pass went from $779 to $849.

Disney also says it will extend its pre-published, date-specific pricing to multi-day tickets at Walt Disney World. At Disneyland, where the Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge attraction will open in 2019, the company will retool its Annual Pass program.

All of the changes are reflected on the parks’ websites.

A Walt Disney World spokeswoman said the following:

We know how important making memories at Disney theme parks is to families and we will continue to evolve our pricing in a way that gives families a range of options to meet their budget and helps better spread attendance throughout the year so they can make the most of every visit.” LOOKING AHEAD: As we previously shared in 2016, given the small percentage of guests that purchase a 1-day ticket at Walt Disney World, we will be extending pre-published, date-specific pricing to multi-day tickets later this year. This will further advance our efforts to spread attendance throughout the year and ensure all guests have a magical experience no matter when they visit. BACKGROUND INFORMATION : TICKET PRICING: Disney tickets are being adjusted in price. Walt Disney World 1-day tickets are increasing in price from $2-$7. See below for specific breakdown/examples. 1-Day Tickets at Magic Kingdom – adult prices Value: now priced at $109; represents $2 increase

Regular: now priced $119; represents $4 increase

Peak: priced at $129; represents a $5 increase 1-Day Tickets at Epcot, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom – adult prices Value: now priced $102; represents $3 increase

Regular: now priced $114; represents $7 increase

Peak: now priced $122; represents $3 increase Annual Pass prices are also increasing; below prices below are FL Resident prices as an example . Silver Pass, now priced at $439

Gold Pass, now priced at $589

Platinum Pass, now priced at $729

