Fallen tree shuts down Dayton street

By Published:
A tree fell across the road on Wayne Ave. in Dayton (Photo: Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A fallen tree shut down a Dayton street early Monday morning.

Authorities say the tree came down in the 2400 block of Wayne Avenue, near Epworth Avenue, around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Police at the scene say it appears dry rot caused the tree to fall.

Wayne Ave. Tree

A passing car ran into the tree, but didn’t suffer any damage.

The tree also brought down a light pole and power lines.

DP&L was called to the scene.

Police shut down Wayne Avenue between Wilmington and Epworth Avenues due to the crash.

No one was hurt when the tree fell.

