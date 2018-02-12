Funeral arrangements announced for Westerville police officers

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The funerals for Officer Anthony Morelli and Officer Eric Joering will take place Friday at St. Paul Catholic Church in Westerville.

The bodies of Officer Morelli and Officer Joering will arrive at the church at 9:30am Friday, February 16.

A public viewing will take place from 10am through 12:30pm at the church.

County Line Road will be closed between Thompson and State Street during the funeral.

The funeral service and police ceremonials and honors will take place from 1pm through 3pm.

The St. Paul School will be closed Friday to accommodate the funeral. Several school and church activities will be canceled or rescheduled.

