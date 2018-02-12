Funeral home procession planned Monday for two officers killed in the line of duty

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Westerville Division of Police will escort the bodies of two officers killed in the line of duty to funeral homes Monday.

The escort will begin at the Franklin County Coroner’s office at 11:00 am.

Officer Morelli will be escorted to Moreland Funeral Home on Schrock Road and Officer Joering will be taken to Hill Funeral Home on South State Street.

The public is invited to line South State Street from I-270 to Uptown Westerville around 11:30am.

Westerville Police Chief Joe Morbitzer said officer Eric Joering, 39, died at the scene and his colleague, Tony Morelli, 54, died at a local hospital. He said the officers were responding to a “potential domestic situation” and were fired on almost as soon as they entered the building on Crosswind Drive to investigate.

The Fraternal Order of Police of Ohio asks anyone who wishes to support the families to donate at GoFundMe.com/FOPLodge9HelpFund.

