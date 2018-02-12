How to watch all skeleton competitions live

The luge may be the fastest sport on ice, but the skeleton might be the craziest. Forging down an icy course head-first, it certainly isn’t easy. If you want to watch all of the skeleton action from PyeongChang, you’ve come to the right place.

There are live streams for all events, where Americans are looking to match the two medals they won in Sochi. Katie Uhlaender leads the women’s squad after taking fourth in Sochi (she is in line to win a medal after bronze medalist Elena Nikitina of Russia was stripped of her medal for doping), and Kendall Wesenberg is making her Olympic debut.

Matt Antoine won bronze in Sochi, and John Daly is back for redemption after losing control of his sled on his fourth and final run in 2014, losing any chance he had at winning a medal.

Competition kicks off on Feb. 14 with the men’s skeleton. Competitors will take two runs down the hill on Day 1, then two more on Feb. 15. Whoever has the fastest cumulative time from all four runs will be the winner. The women’s skeleton follows the same format, and takes place on Feb. 16 and 17.

If you’re looking for a taste of skeleton before official competition begins, you can watch men’s training runs on Feb. 13 at 1:05 a.m. ET and women’s training runs on Feb. 13 at 10:50 p.m. ET.

You can find results for men here and women here.

Here’s how to watch:

Men’s skeleton

When to watch: Wednesday, Feb. 14, 8 p.m. ET (Runs 1 and 2) and Thursday, Feb. 15, 7:30 p.m. ET

How to watch: Runs 1 and 2 live stream // Runs 3 and 4 live stream

Women’s skeleton

When to watch: Friday, Feb. 16, 6:20 a.m. ET (Runs 1 and 2) and Saturday, Feb. 17, 6:20 a.m. ET

How to watch: Runs 1 and 2 live stream // Runs 3 and 4 live stream