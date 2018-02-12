Local officers wear mourning badges to honor fallen Westerville Police Officers

Photo from Dayton Police Department Twitter

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  Local police officers are reacting to the death of the two Westerville Police Officers in Columbus, Ohio.

The funeral procession for the two officers took place Monday.

Westerville Police Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were killed in the line of duty Saturday while responding to a 911 hang-up call.

The Dayton Police Department posted a tweet saying they are mourning the death of the officers.

Dayton Police are wearing mourning badges over their badges Monday.

The Englewood Police Department also posted a message on its Facebook page.

In addition, Ohio Governor John Kasich has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff to honor Westerville Police Officers.

