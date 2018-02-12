Mother and child taken to hospital after apartment fire

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A mother and her child were taken to the hospital after a fire started in an apartment complex Monday.

Crews responded to the apartment complex in the 3000 block of Benchwood Road in Butler Township where firefighters saw the fire from the second floor bathroom.

Fire Chief Dan Alig says the smoke detector alarmed residents in the apartment and evacuated it.

Alig says the mother and child were taken to the hospital.

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.