Ohio launches campaign to address prescription opioids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The State of Ohio is launching a new campaign Monday it hopes will help address prescription opioid abuse.

The campaign aims to help prescribers educate their patients and the public about the dangers of misusing prescription pain medication and how to safely manage pain, the Ohio Department of Health is launching a statewide public awareness campaign called “Take Charge Ohio” using grant funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The Ohio Department of Health says Doctors and other opioid prescribers are instrumental in Ohio’s fight against prescription pain medication abuse. The Health Department says with their support, Ohio is making promising progress in significantly reducing the number of prescription opioids available for abuse, and in 2016 the state had the fewest prescription opioid overdose deaths since 2009, according to the Health Department.

Officials say prescription opioids are still involved in a significant number of overdose deaths every year, and abuse of them is often a gateway for heroin and fentanyl use.

The campaign has been developed in partnership with several state agencies and boards who are members of the Governor’s Cabinet Opiate Action Team.