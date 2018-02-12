Questions about 911 hang-up protocol after fatal Westerville police shooting

Authorities investigate the scene of a shooting where two Westerville, Ohio, police officers were shot and killed responding to a hang-up 911 call, on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. Officers Eric Joering and Anthony Morelli were shot around noon after entering the residence in the Columbus suburb. (Tom Dodge/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The fatal shooting of two police officers in Westerville has raised questions about safety and protocol when it comes to answering 911 hangups – especially if the officers have responded to that home before.

Miami Township police sergeant Jason Etter says 911 hangups are addressed on a case by case basis but they are taken just as seriously as any other other call. He said it’s up to dispatch to determine if officers will be sent to the scene.

“They will attempt to call the number back to verify if there is a problem, or if it was a child playing with the phone – et cetera,” Etter said. “A lot of the calls are weeded out by them before they ever get to us.”

But if dispatch hears some sort of disturbance, police will be sent out – especially if there have been 911 calls from that location, in the past.

“Lot of it comes to play to on what is the history of that address,” he said.

In Westerville, police had previously gone to the home before – but no arrests were ever made. The Associated Press reported, officers were dispatched for domestic disputes three times since last September.

Etter says if police have responded to that home before on a medical request or domestic incident, they’ll go again.

“We’d like to say we treat all calls as they would be serious. However when you’ve done this job for a while, a lot of people will start getting a little more lackadaisical and if it’s just the yeah we’re coming out here on this same type of call we’ve been on before, you let your guard down but then that’s when things can happen,” he said.

Etter noted Miami Township’s enforcement area includes places like the Dayton Mall, other businesses, and retirement communities which have their own private security. If 911 hangups come from any of those places, he said usually security will investigate first to determine if police should be called.

 

 

 

