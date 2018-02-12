Remembering Westerville Police Officer Eric Joering

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) – Officer Eric Joering is one of two officers shot and killed while responding to a call Saturday.

A detective with the Division of Police, Officer Joering was three times recognized with the Exceptional Duty Award. He was also recognized with a commendation in 2013.

In 2013, Joering was also recognized for his role in an investigation that led to the arrest of dealers with links to high-level drug traffickers in Mexico.

According to Ohio Police K9 Memorial, Joering was recently partnered with K9 Sam.

The Marion Police Department said on its Facebook page that its own K9 unit trained with Joering and Sam. The Westerville duo visited several schools in Marion County, as well.

