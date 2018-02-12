Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of social media scam

By Published:
Shelby County officials investigating car in water (WDTN Photo)

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam targeting children on social media.

Kids on apps like Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat are being told if they don’t send money, their photos will be hacked and sent to other people, according to officials. 

In some cases the sheriff’s office says some Snapchat accounts have been hacked. They also say the suspect has been found to use fake names like ‘Susu’ and ‘Page Herer’.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s