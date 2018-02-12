Shelby Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of social media scam

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is warning about a scam targeting children on social media.

Kids on apps like Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat are being told if they don’t send money, their photos will be hacked and sent to other people, according to officials.

In some cases the sheriff’s office says some Snapchat accounts have been hacked. They also say the suspect has been found to use fake names like ‘Susu’ and ‘Page Herer’.

The FBI is assisting in the investigation.